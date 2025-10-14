SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00011824 24H High $ 0.00014759 All Time High $ 0.00501917 Lowest Price $ 0.00005728 Price Change (1H) +1.12% Price Change (1D) -13.68% Price Change (7D) -33.99%

SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) real-time price is $0.00012494. Over the past 24 hours, SUPERGROK traded between a low of $ 0.00011824 and a high of $ 0.00014759, showing active market volatility. SUPERGROK's all-time high price is $ 0.00501917, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005728.

In terms of short-term performance, SUPERGROK has changed by +1.12% over the past hour, -13.68% over 24 hours, and -33.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.68K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 124.68K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SuperGrok is $ 124.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUPERGROK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.68K.