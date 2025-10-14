Staked UTY (YUTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.028 $ 1.028 $ 1.028 24H Low $ 1.029 $ 1.029 $ 1.029 24H High 24H Low $ 1.028$ 1.028 $ 1.028 24H High $ 1.029$ 1.029 $ 1.029 All Time High $ 1.038$ 1.038 $ 1.038 Lowest Price $ 1.005$ 1.005 $ 1.005 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.04% Price Change (7D) +0.04%

Staked UTY (YUTY) real-time price is $1.028. Over the past 24 hours, YUTY traded between a low of $ 1.028 and a high of $ 1.029, showing active market volatility. YUTY's all-time high price is $ 1.038, while its all-time low price is $ 1.005.

In terms of short-term performance, YUTY has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +0.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked UTY (YUTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.06M$ 17.06M $ 17.06M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.06M$ 17.06M $ 17.06M Circulation Supply 16.59M 16.59M 16.59M Total Supply 16,590,932.3950783 16,590,932.3950783 16,590,932.3950783

The current Market Cap of Staked UTY is $ 17.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUTY is 16.59M, with a total supply of 16590932.3950783. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.06M.