Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 1.025$ 1.025 $ 1.025 Lowest Price $ 1.015$ 1.015 $ 1.015 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) real-time price is $1.02. Over the past 24 hours, SMSUSD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SMSUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.025, while its all-time low price is $ 1.015.

In terms of short-term performance, SMSUSD has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.65M$ 2.65M $ 2.65M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.18M$ 6.18M $ 6.18M Circulation Supply 6.06M 6.06M 6.06M Total Supply 6,055,435.747089324 6,055,435.747089324 6,055,435.747089324

The current Market Cap of Staked msUSD is $ 2.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMSUSD is 6.06M, with a total supply of 6055435.747089324. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.18M.