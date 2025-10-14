SPACEDOGE (SPDG) Tokenomics
SPACEDOGE (SPDG) Information
$SPDG is powered by real people, not shadows. We’re a global squad of builders, dreamers, and degens — building from the ground up, for the people.
SH – Founder & Visionary The mind behind the mission. Leading $SPDG with transparency, grit, and a no-compromise vision to take meme coins back to the moon — the right way.
SpaceDoge (SPDG) is a decentralized meme token on Ethereum built for longevity, fairness, and community power.
Launched with no presale, no private sale, and no dev wallet, 95.7% of the supply was instantly burned, and the liquidity is locked until 2030, making SPDG one of the most secure and transparent meme tokens in the space.
SPDG is fully owned by the people — over 20,800+ holders, active social growth, and zero rug-pull risk. With meme-driven momentum, organic marketing, and a real community, SpaceDoge is leading the next wave of trusted DeFi meme projects.
SPACEDOGE (SPDG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SPACEDOGE (SPDG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPDG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPDG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
