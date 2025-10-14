Spacebucks (SBX) Tokenomics
Spacebucks (SBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spacebucks (SBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Spacebucks (SBX) Information
Spacebucks is one of the first tokens (CATs) on the chia platform. Spacebucks is also one of the leading tokens on chia. The project self-claims to have 0 value and no roadmap. Even with this there have been a number of community members who are wanting to build value on top of the token (including NFTs, a potential DAO, etc). All of the project creators are fully anon, there was no ICO and all coins were distributed via a faucet.
Spacebucks (SBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Spacebucks (SBX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SBX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SBX's tokenomics, explore SBX token's live price!
SBX Price Prediction
Want to know where SBX might be heading? Our SBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy