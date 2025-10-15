Solana Stock Index (SSX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00120086 $ 0.00120086 $ 0.00120086 24H Low $ 0.00147361 $ 0.00147361 $ 0.00147361 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00120086$ 0.00120086 $ 0.00120086 24H High $ 0.00147361$ 0.00147361 $ 0.00147361 All Time High $ 0.00575945$ 0.00575945 $ 0.00575945 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -11.80% Price Change (7D) -17.52% Price Change (7D) -17.52%

Solana Stock Index (SSX) real-time price is $0.00122314. Over the past 24 hours, SSX traded between a low of $ 0.00120086 and a high of $ 0.00147361, showing active market volatility. SSX's all-time high price is $ 0.00575945, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SSX has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -11.80% over 24 hours, and -17.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Solana Stock Index (SSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Circulation Supply 982.10M 982.10M 982.10M Total Supply 982,098,710.704348 982,098,710.704348 982,098,710.704348

The current Market Cap of Solana Stock Index is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SSX is 982.10M, with a total supply of 982098710.704348. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20M.