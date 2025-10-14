SLEEPLESS COIN (SLEEPLESS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.27% Price Change (1D) +7.11% Price Change (7D) -8.03% Price Change (7D) -8.03%

SLEEPLESS COIN (SLEEPLESS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SLEEPLESS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SLEEPLESS's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SLEEPLESS has changed by -5.27% over the past hour, +7.11% over 24 hours, and -8.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SLEEPLESS COIN (SLEEPLESS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.63K$ 24.63K $ 24.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.63K$ 24.63K $ 24.63K Circulation Supply 999.00M 999.00M 999.00M Total Supply 999,004,678.408393 999,004,678.408393 999,004,678.408393

The current Market Cap of SLEEPLESS COIN is $ 24.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLEEPLESS is 999.00M, with a total supply of 999004678.408393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.63K.