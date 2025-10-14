sis (SIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000675 $ 0.00000675 $ 0.00000675 24H Low $ 0.00000727 $ 0.00000727 $ 0.00000727 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000675$ 0.00000675 $ 0.00000675 24H High $ 0.00000727$ 0.00000727 $ 0.00000727 All Time High $ 0.000153$ 0.000153 $ 0.000153 Lowest Price $ 0.00000561$ 0.00000561 $ 0.00000561 Price Change (1H) +0.70% Price Change (1D) +7.31% Price Change (7D) -7.54% Price Change (7D) -7.54%

sis (SIS) real-time price is $0.00000732. Over the past 24 hours, SIS traded between a low of $ 0.00000675 and a high of $ 0.00000727, showing active market volatility. SIS's all-time high price is $ 0.000153, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000561.

In terms of short-term performance, SIS has changed by +0.70% over the past hour, +7.31% over 24 hours, and -7.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

sis (SIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.25K$ 7.25K $ 7.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.25K$ 7.25K $ 7.25K Circulation Supply 999.25M 999.25M 999.25M Total Supply 999,252,183.325713 999,252,183.325713 999,252,183.325713

The current Market Cap of sis is $ 7.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIS is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999252183.325713. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.25K.