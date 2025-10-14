SETAI Agents 🤖 is an AI agent capable of lifelike thinking & feeling, serving human & businesses. It perceives the world around it and responds with empathy and creativity to those perceptions. Agent Launchpad, belonging to the SETAI ecosystem, is the first AI Agent launchpad tailored for investors, enabling them to optimize their AI tokens and gain early access to investment opportunities across Web3 space.

