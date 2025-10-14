SETAI Agents (SETAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00043116 24H High $ 0.00043263 All Time High $ 0.057562 Lowest Price $ 0.0004176 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.18% Price Change (7D) -1.51%

SETAI Agents (SETAI) real-time price is $0.00043194. Over the past 24 hours, SETAI traded between a low of $ 0.00043116 and a high of $ 0.00043263, showing active market volatility. SETAI's all-time high price is $ 0.057562, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0004176.

In terms of short-term performance, SETAI has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.18% over 24 hours, and -1.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SETAI Agents (SETAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.19K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.19K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SETAI Agents is $ 43.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SETAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.19K.