SenaraFlow is a real-time blockchain analysis tool designed to assess token safety, detect trading anomalies, and provide dynamic risk signals directly in the browser and via Telegram. The project leverages live Solana blockchain data and advanced AI models to generate on-chain alerts, monitor behavioral metrics, and empower crypto users with actionable insights. SenaraFlow offers both a Chrome Extension and a Telegram Mini App to deliver token analytics in a lightweight, portable format. The core mission is to help users identify potential threats, market manipulation, and hidden patterns across decentralized ecosystems — with no reliance on hype or fake volume. SenaraFlow is built for traders, researchers, and security-focused communities.

