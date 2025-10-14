SCHIZO is a memecoin inspired by the popular surreal memes, a strange and unique brand of ironic memes that make you question reality and embrace absurdity. These memes often feature bizarre, nonsensical humor that defies traditional logic and comedic structure. The aim of SCHIZO is to reunite a community of people who share this niche humor and enjoy its deep irony. By creating a space where like-minded individuals can connect and share their love for surreal memes, SCHIZO fosters a sense of belonging and creativity. The project not only celebrates the humor and creativity of surreal memes but also encourages users to participate in the community through various events and challenges, making the experience interactive and engaging. Ultimately, SCHIZO aims to bring joy, laughter, and a touch of the surreal to its community members.

