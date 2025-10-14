Salute (SLT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00006699 $ 0.00006699 $ 0.00006699 24H Low $ 0.00007195 $ 0.00007195 $ 0.00007195 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00006699$ 0.00006699 $ 0.00006699 24H High $ 0.00007195$ 0.00007195 $ 0.00007195 All Time High $ 0.00028934$ 0.00028934 $ 0.00028934 Lowest Price $ 0.00002581$ 0.00002581 $ 0.00002581 Price Change (1H) +2.47% Price Change (1D) +6.38% Price Change (7D) -31.30% Price Change (7D) -31.30%

Salute (SLT) real-time price is $0.00007165. Over the past 24 hours, SLT traded between a low of $ 0.00006699 and a high of $ 0.00007195, showing active market volatility. SLT's all-time high price is $ 0.00028934, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002581.

In terms of short-term performance, SLT has changed by +2.47% over the past hour, +6.38% over 24 hours, and -31.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Salute (SLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.17M$ 7.17M $ 7.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.17M$ 7.17M $ 7.17M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Salute is $ 7.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.17M.