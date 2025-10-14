The live Sakai Vault price today is 0.03224922 USD. Track real-time SAKAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SAKAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Sakai Vault price today is 0.03224922 USD. Track real-time SAKAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SAKAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 SAKAI to USD Live Price:

$0.03224922
-1.90%1D
USD
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:49:25 (UTC+8)

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03222844
24H Low
$ 0.03320088
24H High

$ 0.03222844
$ 0.03320088
$ 12.21
$ 0.02819608
+0.03%

-1.99%

+3.16%

+3.16%

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) real-time price is $0.03224922. Over the past 24 hours, SAKAI traded between a low of $ 0.03222844 and a high of $ 0.03320088, showing active market volatility. SAKAI's all-time high price is $ 12.21, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02819608.

In terms of short-term performance, SAKAI has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -1.99% over 24 hours, and +3.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Market Information

$ 115.89K
--
$ 258.00K
3.59M
8,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Sakai Vault is $ 115.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAKAI is 3.59M, with a total supply of 8000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.00K.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.00065768558089295.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.0005231500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ +0.0004959027.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.01143869408051847.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00065768558089295-1.99%
30 Days$ -0.0005231500-1.62%
60 Days$ +0.0004959027+1.54%
90 Days$ -0.01143869408051847-26.18%

What is Sakai Vault (SAKAI)

Sakai Vault is a new decentralized exchange platform that provides fast and secure transactions at low fees. Its perpetual exchange feature enables traders to engage in futures trading without expiration dates, while its AI-powered trading strategies offer an informed and profitable trading experience.

With its support for multiple blockchain networks, deflationary token models, and focus on scalability and user experience, Sakai Vault is at the forefront of DeFi 2.0. It aims to provide an accessible and user-friendly ecosystem for decentralized finance, unlocking new use cases and bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to a wider audience.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Resource

Sakai Vault Price Prediction (USD)

SAKAI to Local Currencies

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sakai Vault (SAKAI)

How much is Sakai Vault (SAKAI) worth today?
The live SAKAI price in USD is 0.03224922 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SAKAI to USD price?
The current price of SAKAI to USD is $ 0.03224922. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Sakai Vault?
The market cap for SAKAI is $ 115.89K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SAKAI?
The circulating supply of SAKAI is 3.59M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SAKAI?
SAKAI achieved an ATH price of 12.21 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SAKAI?
SAKAI saw an ATL price of 0.02819608 USD.
What is the trading volume of SAKAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SAKAI is -- USD.
Will SAKAI go higher this year?
SAKAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SAKAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

