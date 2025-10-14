Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.03222844 24H High $ 0.03320088 All Time High $ 12.21 Lowest Price $ 0.02819608 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) -1.99% Price Change (7D) +3.16%

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) real-time price is $0.03224922. Over the past 24 hours, SAKAI traded between a low of $ 0.03222844 and a high of $ 0.03320088, showing active market volatility. SAKAI's all-time high price is $ 12.21, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02819608.

In terms of short-term performance, SAKAI has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -1.99% over 24 hours, and +3.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.89K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 258.00K Circulation Supply 3.59M Total Supply 8,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sakai Vault is $ 115.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAKAI is 3.59M, with a total supply of 8000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.00K.