rudi (RUDI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.01784483 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.46% Price Change (1D) +6.38% Price Change (7D) -34.22%

rudi (RUDI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RUDI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RUDI's all-time high price is $ 0.01784483, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RUDI has changed by +1.46% over the past hour, +6.38% over 24 hours, and -34.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

rudi (RUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 202.48K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 202.48K Circulation Supply 999.34M Total Supply 999,340,112.863995

The current Market Cap of rudi is $ 202.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUDI is 999.34M, with a total supply of 999340112.863995. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.48K.