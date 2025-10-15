ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002971 $ 0.00002971 $ 0.00002971 24H Low $ 0.00003991 $ 0.00003991 $ 0.00003991 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002971$ 0.00002971 $ 0.00002971 24H High $ 0.00003991$ 0.00003991 $ 0.00003991 All Time High $ 0.00038561$ 0.00038561 $ 0.00038561 Lowest Price $ 0.00002971$ 0.00002971 $ 0.00002971 Price Change (1H) -0.26% Price Change (1D) -20.25% Price Change (7D) -28.62% Price Change (7D) -28.62%

ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) real-time price is $0.00003183. Over the past 24 hours, ROOKIE traded between a low of $ 0.00002971 and a high of $ 0.00003991, showing active market volatility. ROOKIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00038561, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002971.

In terms of short-term performance, ROOKIE has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -20.25% over 24 hours, and -28.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.83K$ 31.83K $ 31.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.83K$ 31.83K $ 31.83K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,927,228.634238 999,927,228.634238 999,927,228.634238

The current Market Cap of ROOKIE CARD is $ 31.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROOKIE is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999927228.634238. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.83K.