RippleBids (XRPB) is a cross-chain ecommerce and auction marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade real-world and digital assets. Built for speed and affordability, RippleBids integrates with the Solana blockchain and supports Phantom Wallet, enabling fast, low-cost transactions and easy wallet-based access. The platform charges only 1.5%–3.5% in seller fees, far lower than marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. XRPB powers listings, rewards, and premium seller tools across Solana, XRPL, and XRPL EVM.

RippleBids (XRPB) is a cross-chain ecommerce and auction marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade real-world and digital assets. Built for speed and affordability, RippleBids integrates with the Solana blockchain and supports Phantom Wallet, enabling fast, low-cost transactions and easy wallet-based access. The platform charges only 1.5%–3.5% in seller fees, far lower than marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. XRPB powers listings, rewards, and premium seller tools across Solana, XRPL, and XRPL EVM.