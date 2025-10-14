Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002007 $ 0.00002007 $ 0.00002007 24H Low $ 0.00002227 $ 0.00002227 $ 0.00002227 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002007$ 0.00002007 $ 0.00002007 24H High $ 0.00002227$ 0.00002227 $ 0.00002227 All Time High $ 0.00028007$ 0.00028007 $ 0.00028007 Lowest Price $ 0.00001712$ 0.00001712 $ 0.00001712 Price Change (1H) +0.14% Price Change (1D) +2.06% Price Change (7D) -21.96% Price Change (7D) -21.96%

Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) real-time price is $0.00002069. Over the past 24 hours, XRPB-SOL traded between a low of $ 0.00002007 and a high of $ 0.00002227, showing active market volatility. XRPB-SOL's all-time high price is $ 0.00028007, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001712.

In terms of short-term performance, XRPB-SOL has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, +2.06% over 24 hours, and -21.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.69K$ 20.69K $ 20.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.69K$ 20.69K $ 20.69K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,864,505.638292 999,864,505.638292 999,864,505.638292

The current Market Cap of Ripplebids is $ 20.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XRPB-SOL is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999864505.638292. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.69K.