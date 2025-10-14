Retail DAO is a collective of everyday crypto investors who pool research, alpha, and investment opportunities. The core idea is simple: instead of competing against each other (and the big funds), we share knowledge and make better trades together. $RETAIL is the token that powers access, voting, and community rewards. Think Discord meets on-chain research hub, all run by the people who actually use it. We’re open, transparent, and genuinely want to help regular investors level up.

