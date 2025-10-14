Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00100885 $ 0.00100885 $ 0.00100885 24H Low $ 0.00107475 $ 0.00107475 $ 0.00107475 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00100885$ 0.00100885 $ 0.00100885 24H High $ 0.00107475$ 0.00107475 $ 0.00107475 All Time High $ 0.00157166$ 0.00157166 $ 0.00157166 Lowest Price $ 0.0008799$ 0.0008799 $ 0.0008799 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) +4.22% Price Change (7D) -12.23% Price Change (7D) -12.23%

Retail DAO (RETAIL) real-time price is $0.00107128. Over the past 24 hours, RETAIL traded between a low of $ 0.00100885 and a high of $ 0.00107475, showing active market volatility. RETAIL's all-time high price is $ 0.00157166, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0008799.

In terms of short-term performance, RETAIL has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, +4.22% over 24 hours, and -12.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Retail DAO (RETAIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 780.32K$ 780.32K $ 780.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Circulation Supply 728.40M 728.40M 728.40M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Retail DAO is $ 780.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RETAIL is 728.40M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.