Ref Finance (REF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.119527 24H High $ 0.128217 All Time High $ 10.64 Lowest Price $ 0.04128611 Price Change (1H) +0.23% Price Change (1D) +3.78% Price Change (7D) -26.21%

Ref Finance (REF) real-time price is $0.126219. Over the past 24 hours, REF traded between a low of $ 0.119527 and a high of $ 0.128217, showing active market volatility. REF's all-time high price is $ 10.64, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04128611.

In terms of short-term performance, REF has changed by +0.23% over the past hour, +3.78% over 24 hours, and -26.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ref Finance (REF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.94M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.65M Circulation Supply 39.03M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ref Finance is $ 4.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REF is 39.03M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.65M.