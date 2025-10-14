Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Tokenomics
RECC is a Solana-native protocol that tokenises real-world real-estate financing and lets investors lend stablecoins to vetted development projects. Acting as a crowdfunding intermediary, it matches KYB-verified property developers (“sellers”) with crypto or fiat investors (“buyers”) who seek predictable yield . When a project is approved, a smart contract opens a dedicated project pool, accepts the pledged USDC/USDT and mints an LP token that represents each investor’s share; once the funding goal is met, the capital is lent to the developer, and upon repayment investors burn the LP token to reclaim principal plus interest . Initial opportunities advertise estimated annual returns between 6 % and 18 %, reflecting the risk-adjusted cash-flows of each underlying asset . Road-mapped utilities include multi-chain and fiat on-ramp support, a secondary trading venue for LP tokens, a referral and insurance programme, and optional auto-roll of proceeds into new pools, widening access and liquidity for real-world-asset yield on Solana .
Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding (RECC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RECC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RECC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
