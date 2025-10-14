Quaks ($QUAKS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.05% Price Change (1D) +8.03% Price Change (7D) -32.90% Price Change (7D) -32.90%

Quaks ($QUAKS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, $QUAKS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. $QUAKS's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, $QUAKS has changed by +2.05% over the past hour, +8.03% over 24 hours, and -32.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Quaks ($QUAKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.55K$ 11.55K $ 11.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.55K$ 11.55K $ 11.55K Circulation Supply 419.80M 419.80M 419.80M Total Supply 419,800,114.406645 419,800,114.406645 419,800,114.406645

The current Market Cap of Quaks is $ 11.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $QUAKS is 419.80M, with a total supply of 419800114.406645. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.55K.