Pryzm (PRYZM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00385386 $ 0.00385386 $ 0.00385386 24H Low $ 0.00408827 $ 0.00408827 $ 0.00408827 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00385386$ 0.00385386 $ 0.00385386 24H High $ 0.00408827$ 0.00408827 $ 0.00408827 All Time High $ 0.120383$ 0.120383 $ 0.120383 Lowest Price $ 0.00308512$ 0.00308512 $ 0.00308512 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) -5.02% Price Change (7D) -16.00% Price Change (7D) -16.00%

Pryzm (PRYZM) real-time price is $0.00385423. Over the past 24 hours, PRYZM traded between a low of $ 0.00385386 and a high of $ 0.00408827, showing active market volatility. PRYZM's all-time high price is $ 0.120383, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00308512.

In terms of short-term performance, PRYZM has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -5.02% over 24 hours, and -16.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pryzm (PRYZM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 953.87K$ 953.87K $ 953.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.03M$ 4.03M $ 4.03M Circulation Supply 247.49M 247.49M 247.49M Total Supply 1,044,610,765.159785 1,044,610,765.159785 1,044,610,765.159785

The current Market Cap of Pryzm is $ 953.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRYZM is 247.49M, with a total supply of 1044610765.159785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.03M.