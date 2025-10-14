Poop (POOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02073815 $ 0.02073815 $ 0.02073815 24H Low $ 0.02383246 $ 0.02383246 $ 0.02383246 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02073815$ 0.02073815 $ 0.02073815 24H High $ 0.02383246$ 0.02383246 $ 0.02383246 All Time High $ 0.064116$ 0.064116 $ 0.064116 Lowest Price $ 0.0179438$ 0.0179438 $ 0.0179438 Price Change (1H) +3.39% Price Change (1D) +12.80% Price Change (7D) -11.76% Price Change (7D) -11.76%

Poop (POOP) real-time price is $0.02379415. Over the past 24 hours, POOP traded between a low of $ 0.02073815 and a high of $ 0.02383246, showing active market volatility. POOP's all-time high price is $ 0.064116, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0179438.

In terms of short-term performance, POOP has changed by +3.39% over the past hour, +12.80% over 24 hours, and -11.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Poop (POOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.92M$ 3.92M $ 3.92M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.79M$ 23.79M $ 23.79M Circulation Supply 164.74M 164.74M 164.74M Total Supply 999,998,440.009884 999,998,440.009884 999,998,440.009884

The current Market Cap of Poop is $ 3.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POOP is 164.74M, with a total supply of 999998440.009884. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.79M.