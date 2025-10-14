Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.182904 24H High $ 0.188158 All Time High $ 7.18 Lowest Price $ 0.155338 Price Change (1H) +0.34% Price Change (1D) -0.23% Price Change (7D) -26.82%

Poolz Finance (POOLX) real-time price is $0.185798. Over the past 24 hours, POOLX traded between a low of $ 0.182904 and a high of $ 0.188158, showing active market volatility. POOLX's all-time high price is $ 7.18, while its all-time low price is $ 0.155338.

In terms of short-term performance, POOLX has changed by +0.34% over the past hour, -0.23% over 24 hours, and -26.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 972.59K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 5.23M Total Supply 5,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Poolz Finance is $ 972.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POOLX is 5.23M, with a total supply of 5500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.