Ponzimon (PONZI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00918172 $ 0.00918172 $ 0.00918172 24H Low $ 0.01067474 $ 0.01067474 $ 0.01067474 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00918172$ 0.00918172 $ 0.00918172 24H High $ 0.01067474$ 0.01067474 $ 0.01067474 All Time High $ 0.519954$ 0.519954 $ 0.519954 Lowest Price $ 0.00421223$ 0.00421223 $ 0.00421223 Price Change (1H) -1.42% Price Change (1D) -1.04% Price Change (7D) -13.14% Price Change (7D) -13.14%

Ponzimon (PONZI) real-time price is $0.01010951. Over the past 24 hours, PONZI traded between a low of $ 0.00918172 and a high of $ 0.01067474, showing active market volatility. PONZI's all-time high price is $ 0.519954, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00421223.

In terms of short-term performance, PONZI has changed by -1.42% over the past hour, -1.04% over 24 hours, and -13.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ponzimon (PONZI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.72K$ 65.72K $ 65.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.54K$ 125.54K $ 125.54K Circulation Supply 6.51M 6.51M 6.51M Total Supply 12,438,026.29322 12,438,026.29322 12,438,026.29322

The current Market Cap of Ponzimon is $ 65.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PONZI is 6.51M, with a total supply of 12438026.29322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.54K.