Plume Staked ETH (PETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3,887.5 24H High $ 4,200.81 All Time High $ 4,947.99 Lowest Price $ 3,366.9 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) -4.87% Price Change (7D) -15.88%

Plume Staked ETH (PETH) real-time price is $3,902.53. Over the past 24 hours, PETH traded between a low of $ 3,887.5 and a high of $ 4,200.81, showing active market volatility. PETH's all-time high price is $ 4,947.99, while its all-time low price is $ 3,366.9.

In terms of short-term performance, PETH has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, -4.87% over 24 hours, and -15.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Plume Staked ETH (PETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 211.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.93K Circulation Supply 54.31 Total Supply 54.30588012688548

The current Market Cap of Plume Staked ETH is $ 211.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PETH is 54.31, with a total supply of 54.30588012688548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.93K.