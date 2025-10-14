PIGEONS is a community-driven token launched on the XRP Ledger. Originally conceived as a satirical memecoin, it has grown organically through its strong online presence and active community. The token has gained visibility via a gold verification badge on X (formerly Twitter) and has reached a market cap of over $360,000. PIGEONS currently serves no formal utility and exists primarily as a cultural and social token within the XRP ecosystem.

