Pi Network Dog (PIDOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Pi Network Dog (PIDOG) Information
PIDOG is a community-driven meme coin created with the mission to promote and actively support the Pi Network ecosystem. Designed to be more than just a typical meme coin, PIDOG aims to amplify awareness and foster deeper engagement with the Pi Network by leveraging its fun, relatable, and engaging branding. The project recognizes the immense potential of combining the viral nature of meme culture with the ever-growing crypto community, creating an avenue for Pi Network users to connect with the broader cryptocurrency space in a unique and innovative way.
By acting as both a promotional tool and a community symbol, PIDOG seeks to bridge the gap between lighthearted crypto entertainment and meaningful blockchain adoption. Its playful yet purpose-driven approach makes it stand out, ensuring that it not only appeals to crypto enthusiasts but also resonates with Pi Network’s global community of millions of users. Through this synergy, PIDOG continues to grow as a vibrant and influential presence within the crypto landscape.
Pi Network Dog (PIDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pi Network Dog (PIDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIDOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
