PATIENCE is a hyper deflationary utility token within the TOBYWORLD ecosystem that rewards long‑term commitment to the toby eco system. Holding or finding PATIENCE unlocks higher yields on the forthcoming sacred tokens and whitelists owners for future lore‑land NFT mints in TobyWorld, making PATIENCE the time‑key that ties TOBY, Taboshi Leafs, and SATOSWAP together. It is easy to claim but difficult to own.

