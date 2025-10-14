Patience Token (PATIENCE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $3.25 24H High $3.44 All Time High $7.6 Lowest Price $1.94 Price Change (1H) -1.06% Price Change (1D) -2.18% Price Change (7D) -9.67%

Patience Token (PATIENCE) real-time price is $3.26. Over the past 24 hours, PATIENCE traded between a low of $ 3.25 and a high of $ 3.44, showing active market volatility. PATIENCE's all-time high price is $ 7.6, while its all-time low price is $ 1.94.

In terms of short-term performance, PATIENCE has changed by -1.06% over the past hour, -2.18% over 24 hours, and -9.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Patience Token (PATIENCE) Market Information

Market Cap $5.32M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $25.36M Circulation Supply 1.63M Total Supply 7,777,777.0

The current Market Cap of Patience Token is $ 5.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PATIENCE is 1.63M, with a total supply of 7777777.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.36M.