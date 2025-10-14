OX Labs (OXLABS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000894 $ 0.00000894 $ 0.00000894 24H Low $ 0.00000957 $ 0.00000957 $ 0.00000957 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000894$ 0.00000894 $ 0.00000894 24H High $ 0.00000957$ 0.00000957 $ 0.00000957 All Time High $ 0.00035771$ 0.00035771 $ 0.00035771 Lowest Price $ 0.0000081$ 0.0000081 $ 0.0000081 Price Change (1H) +0.72% Price Change (1D) +3.88% Price Change (7D) -15.03% Price Change (7D) -15.03%

OX Labs (OXLABS) real-time price is $0.00000957. Over the past 24 hours, OXLABS traded between a low of $ 0.00000894 and a high of $ 0.00000957, showing active market volatility. OXLABS's all-time high price is $ 0.00035771, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000081.

In terms of short-term performance, OXLABS has changed by +0.72% over the past hour, +3.88% over 24 hours, and -15.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OX Labs (OXLABS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.04K$ 9.04K $ 9.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.52K$ 9.52K $ 9.52K Circulation Supply 946.48M 946.48M 946.48M Total Supply 996,139,070.288907 996,139,070.288907 996,139,070.288907

The current Market Cap of OX Labs is $ 9.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OXLABS is 946.48M, with a total supply of 996139070.288907. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.52K.