Onocoy Token (ONO) Information
onocoy is the world’s first open, hardware-agnostic, community-powered GNSS Reference Station Network (i.e. a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network ( DePIN). By leveraging blockchain technology, onocoy provides decentralized and highly accurate GPS/GNSS reference station data for industries such as agriculture, robotics, drones, autonomous driving surveying, and autonomous systems. It dual token model connects GNSS users with Web3 miners and forms the basis for a rapidly growing ecosystem that paves the way for high precision GNSS to become a mass market
Onocoy Token (ONO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Onocoy Token (ONO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
