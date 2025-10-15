onocoy is the world’s first open, hardware-agnostic, community-powered GNSS Reference Station Network (i.e. a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network ( DePIN). By leveraging blockchain technology, onocoy provides decentralized and highly accurate GPS/GNSS reference station data for industries such as agriculture, robotics, drones, autonomous driving surveying, and autonomous systems. It dual token model connects GNSS users with Web3 miners and forms the basis for a rapidly growing ecosystem that paves the way for high precision GNSS to become a mass market

onocoy is the world’s first open, hardware-agnostic, community-powered GNSS Reference Station Network (i.e. a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network ( DePIN). By leveraging blockchain technology, onocoy provides decentralized and highly accurate GPS/GNSS reference station data for industries such as agriculture, robotics, drones, autonomous driving surveying, and autonomous systems. It dual token model connects GNSS users with Web3 miners and forms the basis for a rapidly growing ecosystem that paves the way for high precision GNSS to become a mass market