An OnChain arena where only verified traders compete.

$10K? $100K? $1M PNL? Prove it and enter your tier.

All trades tracked, no screenshots. Just pure PNL. Win prize pools, earn reputation and build your community.

OCB is where real traders prove themselves

OnChainBattles, it’s on the chain.

The premise is simple, you enter the arena with your wallet, you trade, you try to make the most money in a set time window.

Every trade is public, every outcome is final. At the end, the top performers win the pot.

Not followers, not likes, just pure, verified profit.

Every Move is public, leaderboards updated live, your trades are visible, your PNL is ranked and your wallet is your scoreboard.

You can be anonymous, but your trades speak louder than your name.

If you win, you win publicly. If you crash, everyone sees it happen.

Real rewards, real risk. Winners get paid instantly.

No waiting, no arguing, just your wallet getting bigger when you earn it.

Entry fees boost the prize pool, the pot goes to the top. The rest go home with nothing but a public record.

Built for entertainment, spectators follow every trade. See every blow-up, celebrate every flip.

The platform streams the action, highlights the top movers and turns raw trading into performance.