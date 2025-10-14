The live NianNian price today is 0.0028997 USD. Track real-time NIANNIAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NIANNIAN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live NianNian price today is 0.0028997 USD. Track real-time NIANNIAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NIANNIAN price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About NIANNIAN

NIANNIAN Price Info

NIANNIAN Official Website

NIANNIAN Tokenomics

NIANNIAN Price Forecast

NianNian Price (NIANNIAN)

1 NIANNIAN to USD Live Price:

$0.0028997
$0.0028997
-21.70%1D
USD
NianNian (NIANNIAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 08:31:58 (UTC+8)

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00263849
$ 0.00263849
24H Low
$ 0.00370409
$ 0.00370409
24H High

$ 0.00263849
$ 0.00263849

$ 0.00370409
$ 0.00370409

$ 0.00997572
$ 0.00997572

$ 0.00096871
$ 0.00096871

+8.50%

-21.71%

-16.18%

-16.18%

NianNian (NIANNIAN) real-time price is $0.0028997. Over the past 24 hours, NIANNIAN traded between a low of $ 0.00263849 and a high of $ 0.00370409, showing active market volatility. NIANNIAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00997572, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00096871.

In terms of short-term performance, NIANNIAN has changed by +8.50% over the past hour, -21.71% over 24 hours, and -16.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Market Information

$ 2.73M
$ 2.73M

--
--

$ 2.73M
$ 2.73M

938.88M
938.88M

938,881,581.2478012
938,881,581.2478012

The current Market Cap of NianNian is $ 2.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIANNIAN is 938.88M, with a total supply of 938881581.2478012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.73M.

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ -0.0008043841532424.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ +0.0010244880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ +0.0018686745.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0008043841532424-21.71%
30 Days$ +0.0010244880+35.33%
60 Days$ +0.0018686745+64.44%
90 Days$ 0--

What is NianNian (NIANNIAN)

📚 Over 80 educational stories have been published on Giggle Academy, the free learning platform founded by “Big Cousin” CZ. These stories are simple, heartwarming, and help children aged 1–12 learn languages, explore the world, and grow with kindness.

🌍 Active in 16+ countries including Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Uganda, and more — across 50+ real-world learning sites such as schools, temples, and underserved communities.

🎨 100 limited-edition NFTs were sold out, raising 8 BNB, with 100% of funds donated to Binance Charity.

🫶 Over $5,000 has already been used for learning materials, community classes, and local support - supporting books, meals, and educational tools for disadvantaged children. 💡 5 projectors have been donated to remote educators. 🐤 And “Cousin CZ” has interacted with the NianNian community over 10 times, affirming the project’s real impact and dedication.

👉 Together, we are building a future where knowledge and kindness become a legacy for generations to come.

NianNian is the only project on BNB Chain truly pioneering in education and charity — and proudly stands as the No.1 contributor of educational stories on Giggle Academy.

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Resource

Official Website

NianNian Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NianNian (NIANNIAN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NianNian (NIANNIAN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NianNian.

Check the NianNian price prediction now!

NIANNIAN to Local Currencies

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NianNian (NIANNIAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIANNIAN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NianNian (NIANNIAN)

How much is NianNian (NIANNIAN) worth today?
The live NIANNIAN price in USD is 0.0028997 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NIANNIAN to USD price?
The current price of NIANNIAN to USD is $ 0.0028997. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of NianNian?
The market cap for NIANNIAN is $ 2.73M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NIANNIAN?
The circulating supply of NIANNIAN is 938.88M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NIANNIAN?
NIANNIAN achieved an ATH price of 0.00997572 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NIANNIAN?
NIANNIAN saw an ATL price of 0.00096871 USD.
What is the trading volume of NIANNIAN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NIANNIAN is -- USD.
Will NIANNIAN go higher this year?
NIANNIAN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NIANNIAN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 08:31:58 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.