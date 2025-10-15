Neza (SN99) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.821753 $ 0.821753 $ 0.821753 24H Low $ 0.986592 $ 0.986592 $ 0.986592 24H High 24H Low $ 0.821753$ 0.821753 $ 0.821753 24H High $ 0.986592$ 0.986592 $ 0.986592 All Time High $ 1.91$ 1.91 $ 1.91 Lowest Price $ 0.422352$ 0.422352 $ 0.422352 Price Change (1H) -3.76% Price Change (1D) +1.36% Price Change (7D) +40.66% Price Change (7D) +40.66%

Neza (SN99) real-time price is $0.90911. Over the past 24 hours, SN99 traded between a low of $ 0.821753 and a high of $ 0.986592, showing active market volatility. SN99's all-time high price is $ 1.91, while its all-time low price is $ 0.422352.

In terms of short-term performance, SN99 has changed by -3.76% over the past hour, +1.36% over 24 hours, and +40.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Neza (SN99) Market Information

Market Cap $ 922.89K$ 922.89K $ 922.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 922.89K$ 922.89K $ 922.89K Circulation Supply 1.02M 1.02M 1.02M Total Supply 1,019,591.11570403 1,019,591.11570403 1,019,591.11570403

The current Market Cap of Neza is $ 922.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN99 is 1.02M, with a total supply of 1019591.11570403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 922.89K.