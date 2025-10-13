NETWORKCITIES (CITIES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00053427 $ 0.00053427 $ 0.00053427 24H Low $ 0.00070892 $ 0.00070892 $ 0.00070892 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00053427$ 0.00053427 $ 0.00053427 24H High $ 0.00070892$ 0.00070892 $ 0.00070892 All Time High $ 0.00084139$ 0.00084139 $ 0.00084139 Lowest Price $ 0.00013011$ 0.00013011 $ 0.00013011 Price Change (1H) +1.22% Price Change (1D) +27.33% Price Change (7D) -8.63% Price Change (7D) -8.63%

NETWORKCITIES (CITIES) real-time price is $0.00070187. Over the past 24 hours, CITIES traded between a low of $ 0.00053427 and a high of $ 0.00070892, showing active market volatility. CITIES's all-time high price is $ 0.00084139, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00013011.

In terms of short-term performance, CITIES has changed by +1.22% over the past hour, +27.33% over 24 hours, and -8.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NETWORKCITIES (CITIES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 701.83K$ 701.83K $ 701.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 701.83K$ 701.83K $ 701.83K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,953,262.6740656 999,953,262.6740656 999,953,262.6740656

The current Market Cap of NETWORKCITIES is $ 701.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CITIES is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953262.6740656. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.83K.