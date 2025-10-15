Myspace Girls (MSG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Myspace Girls (MSG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 00:47:04 (UTC+8)
Myspace Girls (MSG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Myspace Girls (MSG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.03K
Total Supply:
$ 841.76M
Circulating Supply:
$ 841.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.03K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00040737
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000553
Current Price:
$ 0
Myspace Girls (MSG) Information

Before Vine. Before TikTok. Before OnlyFans... there was MySpace.

MySpace Girls is a nightly livestream series meets meme coin — where early 2000s internet chaos gets a modern upgrade.

We go live every night on Pump.fun, blending real-time content, community voting, and internet drama with a coin attached. Think social media livestreaming with a market cap — and every stream pushes the momentum of $MSG.

This isn’t just nostalgia. We’re bringing back Top 8s, fan polls, comment walls, and the messy, addictive energy of the MySpace era — live and unfiltered. No charts. No lectures. No playbook. Just creators, content, and a coin that rides the vibe. You don’t need to know crypto. You just need to be online.

Official Website:
https://www.myspacegirls.com/

Myspace Girls (MSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Myspace Girls (MSG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MSG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MSG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

