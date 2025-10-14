Moonsama (SAMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00414788 $ 0.00414788 $ 0.00414788 24H Low $ 0.00492763 $ 0.00492763 $ 0.00492763 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00414788$ 0.00414788 $ 0.00414788 24H High $ 0.00492763$ 0.00492763 $ 0.00492763 All Time High $ 0.072871$ 0.072871 $ 0.072871 Lowest Price $ 0.00182697$ 0.00182697 $ 0.00182697 Price Change (1H) +0.45% Price Change (1D) +3.66% Price Change (7D) -9.92% Price Change (7D) -9.92%

Moonsama (SAMA) real-time price is $0.00489655. Over the past 24 hours, SAMA traded between a low of $ 0.00414788 and a high of $ 0.00492763, showing active market volatility. SAMA's all-time high price is $ 0.072871, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00182697.

In terms of short-term performance, SAMA has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, +3.66% over 24 hours, and -9.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Moonsama (SAMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.65M$ 3.65M $ 3.65M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.90M$ 4.90M $ 4.90M Circulation Supply 745.50M 745.50M 745.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moonsama is $ 3.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAMA is 745.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.90M.