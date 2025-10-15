microcap (MICROCAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0000071 24H High $ 0.00000766 All Time High $ 0.00028495 Lowest Price $ 0.00000639 Price Change (1H) +0.31% Price Change (1D) -2.64% Price Change (7D) -16.07%

microcap (MICROCAP) real-time price is $0.00000745. Over the past 24 hours, MICROCAP traded between a low of $ 0.0000071 and a high of $ 0.00000766, showing active market volatility. MICROCAP's all-time high price is $ 0.00028495, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000639.

In terms of short-term performance, MICROCAP has changed by +0.31% over the past hour, -2.64% over 24 hours, and -16.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

microcap (MICROCAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.45K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.45K Circulation Supply 999.60M Total Supply 999,603,866.580859

The current Market Cap of microcap is $ 7.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MICROCAP is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999603866.580859. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.45K.