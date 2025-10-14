Metronome Synth USD (MSUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.995698 24H High $ 0.99981 All Time High $ 2.61 Lowest Price $ 0.427862 Price Change (1H) -0.04% Price Change (1D) -0.30% Price Change (7D) -0.43%

Metronome Synth USD (MSUSD) real-time price is $0.996097. Over the past 24 hours, MSUSD traded between a low of $ 0.995698 and a high of $ 0.99981, showing active market volatility. MSUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.61, while its all-time low price is $ 0.427862.

In terms of short-term performance, MSUSD has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, -0.30% over 24 hours, and -0.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metronome Synth USD (MSUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.09M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.09M Circulation Supply 21.17M Total Supply 21,167,375.75828215

The current Market Cap of Metronome Synth USD is $ 21.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSUSD is 21.17M, with a total supply of 21167375.75828215. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.09M.