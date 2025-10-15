Memesis World (MEMS) Tokenomics
Memesis World (MEMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Memesis World (MEMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Memesis World (MEMS) Information
Memesis World is a Telegram-native Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. It allows players to earn MEMS tokens by tapping, completing daily and weekly tasks, and climbing competitive leaderboards – all directly inside a simple Telegram Mini-App.
Beyond the game, Memesis is expanding into a full Web3 gaming infrastructure:
Partner+ – enabling game studios to integrate Play-to-Earn or loyalty systems through a ready-to-use SDK.
Playground – allowing independent developers to publish and monetize games directly within the Memesis ecosystem.
Memesis aims to onboard millions of Web2 players into Web3 by combining fun gameplay, seamless user experience, and real token rewards.
Memesis World (MEMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Memesis World (MEMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEMS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEMS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
