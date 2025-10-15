Memesis World (MEMS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.01219792 Lowest Price $ 0.00846883 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +9.86%

Memesis World (MEMS) real-time price is $0.01187281. Over the past 24 hours, MEMS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MEMS's all-time high price is $ 0.01219792, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00846883.

In terms of short-term performance, MEMS has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +9.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Memesis World (MEMS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.17M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.87M Circulation Supply 520.00M Total Supply 999,999,997.965014

The current Market Cap of Memesis World is $ 6.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEMS is 520.00M, with a total supply of 999999997.965014. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.87M.