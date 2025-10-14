What is Memerot (MEMEROT)

Memerot aims to close the gap and help creators build stronger communities, tap into new audiences and earn passive income from their viral content. For too long the TikTok vibrant community, creators and their virality have been cleaved from crypto. Therefore, we wanted to help creators and community members expand their culture and mindshare through tokenising viral content. Basically, Memerot is a Tiktok token launcher that tokenizes virality. Users can create meme tokens by simply commenting under a TikTok video. It allows anyone to generate and own a token by engaging directly with content. By creating a token tied to a TikTok video, both the scouter (commenter) and the creator (video author) benefit from the attention it generates — turning views into value. It really is as simple as that. No coding. No developer expertise. No crypto wallets. Just tokenising virality. In order to incentivise this ideology shift and help close the market gap, we've designed an incentives model that rewards the main actors of our flywheel and also ensure a deflationary mechanism for the $MEMEROT token.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Memerot (MEMEROT) How much is Memerot (MEMEROT) worth today? The live MEMEROT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MEMEROT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of MEMEROT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Memerot? The market cap for MEMEROT is $ 136.96K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MEMEROT? The circulating supply of MEMEROT is 722.60M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MEMEROT? MEMEROT achieved an ATH price of 0.00109721 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MEMEROT? MEMEROT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MEMEROT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MEMEROT is -- USD . Will MEMEROT go higher this year? MEMEROT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MEMEROT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

