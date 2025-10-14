The live Matr1x price today is 0.00749546 USD. Track real-time MAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Matr1x price today is 0.00749546 USD. Track real-time MAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MAX

MAX Price Info

MAX Official Website

MAX Tokenomics

MAX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Matr1x Logo

Matr1x Price (MAX)

Unlisted

1 MAX to USD Live Price:

$0.00750993
$0.00750993$0.00750993
-2.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Matr1x (MAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:44:05 (UTC+8)

Matr1x (MAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00742464
$ 0.00742464$ 0.00742464
24H Low
$ 0.0081564
$ 0.0081564$ 0.0081564
24H High

$ 0.00742464
$ 0.00742464$ 0.00742464

$ 0.0081564
$ 0.0081564$ 0.0081564

$ 0.474276
$ 0.474276$ 0.474276

$ 0.00729474
$ 0.00729474$ 0.00729474

+0.82%

-2.89%

-19.23%

-19.23%

Matr1x (MAX) real-time price is $0.00749546. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 0.00742464 and a high of $ 0.0081564, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 0.474276, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00729474.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by +0.82% over the past hour, -2.89% over 24 hours, and -19.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Matr1x (MAX) Market Information

$ 1.14M
$ 1.14M$ 1.14M

--
----

$ 6.00M
$ 6.00M$ 6.00M

151.35M
151.35M 151.35M

800,000,000.0
800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matr1x is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 151.35M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00M.

Matr1x (MAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Matr1x to USD was $ -0.00022321256358814.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matr1x to USD was $ -0.0027010722.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matr1x to USD was $ -0.0030989836.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matr1x to USD was $ -0.017184575905958592.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00022321256358814-2.89%
30 Days$ -0.0027010722-36.03%
60 Days$ -0.0030989836-41.34%
90 Days$ -0.017184575905958592-69.62%

What is Matr1x (MAX)

Matr1x is an innovative cultural and entertainment platform combining gaming, AI(AI AGENT),  Esports and blockchain infrastructure. We strive to revolutionize the global gaming and digital content industry via blockchain and AI technology.

Matr1x is a cutting-edge entertainment platform that integrates gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and esports, all built upon a blockchain infrastructure. With a diverse range of top-notch Web3 games, esports products, infrastructure, tools, and more, Matr1x is dedicated to revolutionizing the global gaming and digital content industries through the implementation of blockchain and AI technologies. Its mission is to expedite the advent of the Web3 era.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Matr1x (MAX) Resource

Official Website

Matr1x Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Matr1x (MAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Matr1x (MAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Matr1x.

Check the Matr1x price prediction now!

MAX to Local Currencies

Matr1x (MAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Matr1x (MAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matr1x (MAX)

How much is Matr1x (MAX) worth today?
The live MAX price in USD is 0.00749546 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MAX to USD price?
The current price of MAX to USD is $ 0.00749546. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Matr1x?
The market cap for MAX is $ 1.14M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MAX?
The circulating supply of MAX is 151.35M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAX?
MAX achieved an ATH price of 0.474276 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAX?
MAX saw an ATL price of 0.00729474 USD.
What is the trading volume of MAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAX is -- USD.
Will MAX go higher this year?
MAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:44:05 (UTC+8)

Matr1x (MAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-14 20:24:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
10-14 19:19:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
10-14 18:42:00Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
10-14 18:27:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
10-14 17:21:00Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
10-14 14:09:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.