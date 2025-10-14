Matr1x (MAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00742464 $ 0.00742464 $ 0.00742464 24H Low $ 0.0081564 $ 0.0081564 $ 0.0081564 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00742464$ 0.00742464 $ 0.00742464 24H High $ 0.0081564$ 0.0081564 $ 0.0081564 All Time High $ 0.474276$ 0.474276 $ 0.474276 Lowest Price $ 0.00729474$ 0.00729474 $ 0.00729474 Price Change (1H) +0.82% Price Change (1D) -2.89% Price Change (7D) -19.23% Price Change (7D) -19.23%

Matr1x (MAX) real-time price is $0.00749546. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 0.00742464 and a high of $ 0.0081564, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 0.474276, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00729474.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by +0.82% over the past hour, -2.89% over 24 hours, and -19.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Matr1x (MAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.00M$ 6.00M $ 6.00M Circulation Supply 151.35M 151.35M 151.35M Total Supply 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matr1x is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 151.35M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00M.