Mars Meme Inc ($MarsMi) is a bold step toward building the future farming system and economy of Mars. It has no clear plan. Just potatoes, internet jokes, and a dream of growing things in space. As humanity looks toward Mars colonization, we figured it was time someone built an economic system as unhinged as the people who want to live there. Some say it is a cry for help. They are probably right.

