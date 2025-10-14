The Market Stalker is a subscription-based trading intelligence platform that tracks high-performing crypto wallets in real time. It delivers alerts via Telegram and a web dashboard when these wallets buy tokens. The system ranks wallets based on past profitability, filters out scams, and provides actionable trading insights including price, liquidity, and wallet holding data. The goal is to help users make informed decisions by surfacing reliable on-chain activity.

The Market Stalker is a subscription-based trading intelligence platform that tracks high-performing crypto wallets in real time. It delivers alerts via Telegram and a web dashboard when these wallets buy tokens. The system ranks wallets based on past profitability, filters out scams, and provides actionable trading insights including price, liquidity, and wallet holding data. The goal is to help users make informed decisions by surfacing reliable on-chain activity.