Market Stalker (STLKR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0024571 $ 0.0024571 $ 0.0024571 24H Low $ 0.00256466 $ 0.00256466 $ 0.00256466 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0024571$ 0.0024571 $ 0.0024571 24H High $ 0.00256466$ 0.00256466 $ 0.00256466 All Time High $ 0.00491883$ 0.00491883 $ 0.00491883 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.29% Price Change (1D) -0.58% Price Change (7D) -21.73% Price Change (7D) -21.73%

Market Stalker (STLKR) real-time price is $0.00249497. Over the past 24 hours, STLKR traded between a low of $ 0.0024571 and a high of $ 0.00256466, showing active market volatility. STLKR's all-time high price is $ 0.00491883, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, STLKR has changed by +0.29% over the past hour, -0.58% over 24 hours, and -21.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Market Stalker (STLKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 249.50K$ 249.50K $ 249.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 249.50K$ 249.50K $ 249.50K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Market Stalker is $ 249.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STLKR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.50K.