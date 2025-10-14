The live Mansioncoin price today is 0.00004924 USD. Track real-time MANSION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MANSION price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Mansioncoin price today is 0.00004924 USD. Track real-time MANSION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MANSION price trend easily at MEXC now.

Mansioncoin (MANSION) Price Information (USD)

Mansioncoin (MANSION) real-time price is $0.00004924. Over the past 24 hours, MANSION traded between a low of $ 0.00004605 and a high of $ 0.00005097, showing active market volatility. MANSION's all-time high price is $ 0.00015157, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004298.

In terms of short-term performance, MANSION has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, +5.45% over 24 hours, and -26.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mansioncoin (MANSION) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Mansioncoin is $ 47.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MANSION is 964.52M, with a total supply of 964516712.189326. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.49K.

Mansioncoin (MANSION) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ -0.0000160152.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ -0.0000295268.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+5.45%
30 Days$ -0.0000160152-32.52%
60 Days$ -0.0000295268-59.96%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Mansioncoin (MANSION)

Mansioncoin is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, designed to embody themes of luxury, aspiration, and resilience in the cryptocurrency space. The project's core purpose is to foster a dedicated holder base around the concept of "building mansions" – symbolizing wealth creation and recovery from setbacks – through transparent tokenomics and active community engagement. Functionally, it operates as a standard SPL token with no built-in taxes or utilities beyond trading and holding, emphasizing deflationary mechanisms via voluntary burns and long-term locks of supply to reduce circulating tokens and promote scarcity. The token serves as a medium for community interactions, such as meme contests, airdrops, and raids on social platforms like X and Telegram, where participants create and share content related to luxury lifestyles and AI-generated art. Utility includes enabling participation in project events, rewarding active contributors with token distributions, and facilitating trades on decentralized exchanges like Pumpswap and Raydium. The project's governance is led by a single CTO who has taken over post-initial rug pull, committing to ongoing supply management to build trust. Overall, Mansioncoin aims to create a fun, thematic ecosystem for memecoin enthusiasts, focusing on long-term holder retention through consistent updates, locks (currently 27% of supply locked for up to 2 years), and burns (3.5% burned), while avoiding complex DeFi features to keep it accessible and simple for retail users.

Mansioncoin (MANSION) Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mansioncoin (MANSION)

How much is Mansioncoin (MANSION) worth today?
The live MANSION price in USD is 0.00004924 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MANSION to USD price?
The current price of MANSION to USD is $ 0.00004924. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mansioncoin?
The market cap for MANSION is $ 47.49K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MANSION?
The circulating supply of MANSION is 964.52M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MANSION?
MANSION achieved an ATH price of 0.00015157 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MANSION?
MANSION saw an ATL price of 0.00004298 USD.
What is the trading volume of MANSION?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MANSION is -- USD.
Will MANSION go higher this year?
MANSION might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MANSION price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Mansioncoin (MANSION) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

